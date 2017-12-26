The Cowboys released Durant on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Durant was set to become a free agent after the season and had been a backup player for the Cowboys, so the team decided to cut the veteran loose in order to clear a spot for practice-squad linebacker Tre'Von Johnson. It's unlikely that Durant will sign elsewhere before the campaign concludes, so he'll get an early start on the offseason as he looks to find a new home in 2018.