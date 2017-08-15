Play

Durant (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday after passing his physical, Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Durant began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list with an undisclosed issue. The veteran played in 13 games for the team last season, totaling 37 tackles and three passes defended in the process. He projects to provide depth at linebacker heading into the season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories