Cowboys' Justin Durant: Passes physical
Durant (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday after passing his physical, Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.
Durant began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list with an undisclosed issue. The veteran played in 13 games for the team last season, totaling 37 tackles and three passes defended in the process. He projects to provide depth at linebacker heading into the season.
