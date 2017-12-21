Cowboys' Justin Durant: Puts in full practice
Durant (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Durant has missed the past three games since suffering a concussion against the Chargers on Thanksgiving Day. He also put in some full practices last week and, though he didn't play last week against the Raiders, seems on track to possibly make a return for this Sunday's tilt with the Seahawks.
