Cowboys' Justin Durant: Questionable for Week 7
Durant sustained a groin injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Durant was a late addition to the injury report as he practiced in a limited fashion Friday. The 32-year-old typically serves as a reserve linebacker but the Cowboys linebacking corp is otherwise without injury at this point.
