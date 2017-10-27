Cowboys' Justin Durant: Questionable versus Redskins
Durant (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Durant was limited in practice this week after missing his first game of the season in Week 7. The 32-year-old will likely be a game-day decision, but mostly serves in a reserve capacity with the Cowboy's starting linebackers currently at full health.
