Durant (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Durant was able to put in a pair of full practices this week, but it appears he failed to receive clearance from an independent neurologist to return to game action. Until Durant passes that final hurdle in the concussion protocol, he won't be eligible to appear in any contests.

