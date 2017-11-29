Cowboys' Justin Durant: Ruled out for TNF
Durant (concussion) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Durant seemingly sustained a concussion on Thanksgiving Day during the Cowboys' matchup with the Chargers. With Sean Lee (hamstring) also ruled out Thursday, Anthony Hitchens (groin) will likely slide over to weakside linebacker, assuming Hitchens is ultimately cleared to play.
