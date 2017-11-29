Durant (concussion) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Durant seemingly sustained a concussion on Thanksgiving Day during the Cowboys' matchup with the Chargers. With Sean Lee (hamstring) also ruled out Thursday, Anthony Hitchens (groin) will likely slide over to weakside linebacker, assuming Hitchens is ultimately cleared to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories