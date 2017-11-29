Durant (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Durant sustained the concussion in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chargers. With Sean Lee (hamstring) also ruled out Thursday, Anthony Hitchens (groin) will likely slide over to weakside linebacker, assuming Hitchens is ultimately cleared to play.

