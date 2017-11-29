Cowboys' Justin Durant: Ruled out Thursday
Durant (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Durant sustained the concussion in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chargers. With Sean Lee (hamstring) also ruled out Thursday, Anthony Hitchens (groin) will likely slide over to weakside linebacker, assuming Hitchens is ultimately cleared to play.
More News
-
Cowboys' Justin Durant: Sidelined with concussion•
-
Cowboys' Justin Durant: Full practice participant•
-
Cowboys' Justin Durant: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Justin Durant: Questionable versus Redskins•
-
Cowboys' Justin Durant: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Justin Durant: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...