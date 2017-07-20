Cowboys' Justin Durant: Signed by Dallas
Durant was signed by the Cowboys on Thursday, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
Durant, a 31-year-old journeyman, appeared in 13 games with the Cowboys last year as he notched 37 tackles, one sack and three passes defensed. The veteran linebacker will likely fill a similar depth role once again in 2017, while the team was forced to release cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon as a result of Durant's addition to the defensive unit. Durant is capable of playing all three spots at linebacker, which may be necessary throughout the preseason with MLBs Jaylon Smith and Mark Nzeocha still recovering from knee injuries.
