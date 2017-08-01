Cowboys' Justin Durant: Sitting out HOF Game
Durant (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
Durant's impending absence comes as little surprise given his placement on the NFI list. Fellow reserves Darnell Leslie and John Lotulelei should take on added snaps in his stead.
