Cowboys' Justin Durant: Will not play Sunday
Durant (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Durant will miss his second consecutive game Sunday. However, since Sean Lee (hamstring) is back in the lineup, Durant will be deployed sparingly on the defensive side of the ball when he's healthy.
