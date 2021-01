Hamilton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hamilton won't be available for Sunday's game against the Giants. The 27-year-old defensive end has averaged 23.6 snaps per game this season, so his absence will hurt the team's depth on the defensive front. If he tested positive for the virus, there's a good chance he won't be available for a potential first-round playoff game.