Cowboys' Justin Hamilton: Signs with Cowboys
Hamilton was signed to Dallas' active roster Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Standing six-foot-two and weighing 315 pounds, Hamilton's size made the decision to sign him an easy one, according to Jason Garrett. The 26-year-old has yet to play a down this season but will be relied upon to provide depth along Dallas' defensive line, but until we see exactly how the Cowboys plan to use Hamilton in a game situation, he is not worth owning in IDP formats
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...