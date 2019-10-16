Hamilton was signed to Dallas' active roster Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Standing six-foot-two and weighing 315 pounds, Hamilton's size made the decision to sign him an easy one, according to Jason Garrett. The 26-year-old has yet to play a down this season but will be relied upon to provide depth along Dallas' defensive line, but until we see exactly how the Cowboys plan to use Hamilton in a game situation, he is not worth owning in IDP formats

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories