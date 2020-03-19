The Cowboys and March have agreed to terms on a contract Thursday, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

March has been in important fixture on the Cowboys' special teams unit, suiting up in 274 special teams snaps in 2019. The 26-year-old only logged 42 snaps on defense, however, and that number likely won't improve for 2020 unless a number of injuries pile up in the Cowboys linebacking corps.