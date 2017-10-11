Play

March-Lillard signed a contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

March-Lillard was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday after playing exclusively on special teams during his lone game with the team. The 24-year-old is likely to see a similar role in Dallas now that middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens has returned from a knee injury

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories