Cowboys' Justin Phillips: Agrees to deal in Dallas

The Cowboys signed Phillips on Tuesday as an undrafted free agent.

Phillips was elected Honorable Mention All-Big 12 as a senior with Oklahoma State last year, leading the Cowboys with 98 total tackles. He'll need to be able to demonstrate that knack for finding the ball carrier in the NFL if he wishes to hang around the Cowboys long enough to make the 53-man roster.

