The Cowboys selected Rogers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 244th overall.

Rogers was a top recruit for Kentucky before he transferred to Auburn for his final collegiate season, but the 6-foot-3, 322-pound tackle is little more than a humble two-gap space eater. Dallas occasionally calls for a nose tackle rep -- think something like 20 snaps per game -- and that's the role that Rogers will compete for in Dallas.