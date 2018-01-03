Cowboys' K.D. Cannon: Sticks with Dallas
Cannon signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cannon joined the Cowboys' practice squad in late December after an uneventful 2017 season. The 22-year-old will have the benefit of being in Dallas' offseason program as he turns the page on a quiet rookie season.
