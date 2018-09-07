Cowboys' Kadeem Edwards: Returning to Dallas
Edwards signed a contract with the Cowboys on Friday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Edwards returns to the Cowboys in the wake of Parker Ehinger's (knee) placement on injured reserve Friday. He'll serve as nothing more than a depth option along the offensive line.
