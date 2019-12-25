Play

Forbath made all three field-goal attempts during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Forbath converted attempts from 32, 49 and 49 yards as the Cowboys' offense struggled throughout the contest. The 32-year-old is now 6-for-6 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points in his two games with Dallas.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends