The Cowboys signed Greg Zuerlein to challenge Forbath for the placekicker job, Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reports.

A three-year, $7.5 million contract makes Zuerlein the presumptive favorite, even though Forbath converted each of his 10 field-goal attempts and each of his 10 PATs in three games with the Cowboys late last season. Forbath owns the superior mark for career field-goal percentage (86.8), but Zuerlein has the bigger leg and the bigger contract.

