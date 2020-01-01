Cowboys' Kai Forbath: Perfect in three games for Dallas
Forbath finished the 2019 season going 10-for-10 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points in three games for the Cowboys.
The journeyman kicker was unemployed to begin the season, but after proving himself in a one-game audition with the Patriots after Nick Folk underwent an appendectomy, Forbath was picked up by the Cowboys as a replacement for the erratic Brett Maher and was perfect down the stretch as Dallas pushed in vain for a playoff spot. He's played for six teams since making his NFL debut in 2012, so the 32-year-old will have a short leash with the Cowboys and could well face significant competition in training camp next year, but his performance should at least secure him an opportunity to win the starting job in 2020.
