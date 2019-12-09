Play

Forbath signed a contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Cowboys waived Brett Maher, who leads the league with 10 missed field goals this season, in a corresponding move. Forbath has only appeared in one game this season, with the Patriots in Week 13, during which he made his sole 23-yard field-goal try and one of two extra-point attempts. He's on track to handle kicking duties for Dallas during Week 15's clash against the Rams.

