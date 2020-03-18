Play

The Cowboys re-signed Forbath on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After getting a one-game audition with the Patriots during Stephen Gostkowski's (hip) absence, Forbath served as the Cowboys' kicker for the final three games of the season. Overall, he didn't miss a kick with the latter organization, making all 10 field-goal attempts and all 10 point-after tries. While the three-game sample size is small, he may not endure too much, if any, competition for the gig in Dallas in 2020.

