Forbath was 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra points in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.

In his first action since taking over for Brett Maher as the Cowboys' placekicker, Forbath connected on more kicks from 40-49 yards (two) than Maher had managed all year (one). In wasn't an entirely successful Dallas debut, as Forbath did put two kickoffs out of bounds, but he did more than enough to give the team confidence in his abilities heading into a Week 16 clash with the Eagles that could determine who wins the NFC East.