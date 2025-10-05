Elam will not start at outside corner for Sunday's game against the Jets, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

With Elam benched, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland will serve as the starting outside corners while Reddy Steward gets promoted to the slot corner position. Elam played every single defensive snap through the first three games of the season but saw his playing time dip in Week 4 against the Packers, and it appears that most of his playing time Sunday will come in rotation in the secondary and on special teams. The 2022 first-rounder has logged 20 tackles (13 solo) through four games this season.