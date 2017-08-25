Cowboys' Karel Hamilton: Signs with Cowboys
Hamilton signed with the Cowboys on Friday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hamilton originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent before being released. He'll now have a second opportunity with the Cowboys, but he is seen a long shot to make the final roster and will likely be cut before the start of the regular season.
