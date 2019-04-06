Redfern (knee) signed a contract with the Cowboys on Friday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Redfern tore his ACL and MCL in 2017, but it appears he's ready to make a comeback. The Cowboys already have Chris Jones, who is signed through 2021, on the roster, so Redfern will have tough competition to make the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...