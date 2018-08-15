Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Back practicing
Frazier (leg) has returned to practice, the Cowboys' official site reports.
Frazier skipped a practice Saturday due to a leg issue, but it appears the issue was minor and he's no worse for the wear. Now back in action, the second-year safety should challenge for some snaps again after playing 221 defensively and 261 on special teams a season ago.
