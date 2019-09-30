Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Done for day
Frazier is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a pectoral injury, Todd Archer of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
It's not clear when Frazier picked up the injury, but him being ruled out so promptly suggests his absence could extend beyond this game.
