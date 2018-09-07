Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Full practice Friday
Frazier (shoulder) logged a full practice Friday and is expected to suit up Sunday against the Panthers despite being listed as questionable, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Frazier provides key depth in the Cowboys secondary as a backup to starting strong safety Jeff Heath. If the former suffers a setback and is forced to miss Sunday's contest, look for Ibraheim Campbell to see an increased role.
More News
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Suffers minor shoulder injury•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Back practicing•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Missing practice with leg injury•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Taken off Non-Football Injury list•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Lands on Non-Football Injury list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.