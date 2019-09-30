Play

The Cowboys are placing Frazier (pectoral) on injured reserve Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Frazier will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured pectoral Tuesday. He appeared in all four games for Dallas this season, doing most of his damage on special teams while recording five tackles (three solo).

