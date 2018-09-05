Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Limited in practice Wednesday
Frazier (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Frazier has been consistently limited in practice after his shoulder popper out of its socket during Dallas' third preseason game against the Cardinals. Since X-rays showed no damage, it's likely that the Cowboys are simply taking a cautious approach to Frazier's health as Sunday's season-opener against the Panthers approaches.
