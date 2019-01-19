Frazier didn't log a defensive snap in Saturday's playoff loss to the Rams.

When Xavier Woods missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, Frazier worked a starter's role. After Woods returned, Frazier was relegated to reserve duties and recorded more than six defensive snaps just twice. Woods and Jeff Heath are under contract for next season, so Frazier will likely return in a similar role.

