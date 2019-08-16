Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Returns from knee surgery
Frazier (knee) had two solo tackles in last week's preseason opener at San Francisco.
Frazier underwent minor knee surgery in late May, but he wasn't forced to miss any preseason action. The 25-year-old played 14 defensive snaps and is expected to work as a reserve safety in 2019.
