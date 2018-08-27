Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Suffers minor shoulder injury
Frazier's shoulder popped out of its socket during Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, but X-rays showed no damage and he is not expected to miss time, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fortunately for Frazier, the Cowboys' training staff was able to pop the shoulder back into place, so the defensive back will likely just have to manage the pain for the time being. Additionally, while Frazier may not miss any practice time, chances are the Cowboys will limit his activity this week.
