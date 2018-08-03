Frazier (illness) was removed from the Non-Football Injury list Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Frazier got the results of his bloodwork back regarding a potential clotting disorder and successfully completed consultation with a specialist. He subsequently passed his physical and can now begin working himself back into training camp. Frazier is currently listed as the second-string strong safety in Dallas' secondary.

More News
Our Latest Stories