Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Taken off Non-Football Injury list
Frazier (illness) was removed from the Non-Football Injury list Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Frazier got the results of his bloodwork back regarding a potential clotting disorder and successfully completed consultation with a specialist. He subsequently passed his physical and can now begin working himself back into training camp. Frazier is currently listed as the second-string strong safety in Dallas' secondary.
