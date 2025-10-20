Turpin caught his only target for 17 yards and added 80 kickoff return yards and four punt return yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

After missing the prior two games with a foot issue, Turpin returned to the lineup and resumed his usual role as the Cowboys' top kick returner and depth wideout. He had seen multiple touches on offense in each of his first four games of the season, although not more than six in any contest, so his lack of usage may have had something to do with him being eased back into action. Turpin could see more targets and jet sweep carries in Week 8 if Dallas has any trouble generating yards against a stingy Denver defense, but he's no real threat to the volume of CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens.