Turpin caught two of three targets for 64 yards, rushed for four yards on his only carry and added 77 return yards on two kickoff and two punt returns in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

While he remains a threat as a return man every time he touches the ball, Turpin is also beginning to make an impact as a receiver, hauling in gains of 27 and 37 yards in Sunday's blowout loss. Over the last two games, he's produced a 6-111-1 line on seven targets, and Turpin's role in the Cowboys offense could increase further if CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is sidelined for a Week 4 clash with the Packers.