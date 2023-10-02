Turpin gained 46 rushing yards on his only carry, caught his only target for five yards and added 13 yards on two punt returns in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots.
The second-year gadget player nearly took a jet sweep to the end zone early in the fourth quarter, but Turpin got caught from behind and fumbled the ball in the Patriots' red zone, although Dallas tight end Sean McKeon was able to recover it. Turpin has seen only five touches on offense over the last three weeks, but with No. 2 running back Rico Dowdle (hip) potentially set to miss some time, he could see more work out of the backfield alongside rookie Deuce Vaughn. Turpin's big-play ability isn't likely to show up in Week 5 against an elite 49ers defense, however.
