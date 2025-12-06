Turpin gained four rushing yards on his lone carry, caught both his targets for 26 yards and accumulated 176 yards on seven kickoff returns in Thursday's loss to the Lions.

The 176 return yards were a season high for Turpin, who got plenty of opportunities as the Dallas defense gave up five touchdowns and 44 points to Detroit. Turpin's 1,212 kickoff return yards in 2025 are a career high, putting him third in the NFL behind the Titans' Chimere Dike (1,282) and the Vikings' Myles Price (1,227), but his role on offense remains limited -- through 11 games, he's turned 34 total touches into 353 scrimmage yards and a receiving TD.