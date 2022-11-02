Turpin played six of the Cowboys' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears, finishing with one carry for 11 yards.

Though he's listed as a receiver on the Cowboys' official roster, Turpin has logged three carries (for 17 yards) compared to one target through his first eight NFL games. In addition to serving as the Cowboys' top option on kickoff and punt returns, the 5-foot-9, 153-pound Turpin is expected to continue to see most of his limited opportunities on offense as a gadget player during the second half of the season.