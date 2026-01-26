Turpin caught 26 of 38 targets for 396 yards and two touchdowns over 15 games in 2025. He also gained 89 rushing yards and 17 carries and led the NFL in kickoff return yards with 1,814, while adding 55 punt return yards.

The kickoff return yards were more than double Turpin's 2024 total, as he took full advantage of the league's revised kickoff rules. The 29-year-old wound up finishing second to the Titans' Chimere Dike in total return yards, but Turpin did fail to take any kicks to the house after scoring twice last season as a return man. With two more years left on his contract, Turpin should be back in 2026 as the Cowboys' primary return specialist and an occasional contributor on offense.