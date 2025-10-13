Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Monday that Turpin (foot) is among injured players who "have a chance" to retake the field Sunday versus the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Turpin has missed back-to-back games due to a lingering foot injury, and he hasn't yet practiced in any capacity in that span. If he's able to resume getting in at least limited on-field reps during Week 7 prep, it seems he'll have a fair shot at returning for Sunday's divisional matchup against Washington. Star wideout CeeDee Lamb (ankle) reportedly also has a chance to get back on the field versus the Commanders.