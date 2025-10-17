Turpin (foot) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Turpin won't necessarily return to his pre-injury role, as the Cowboys are also getting CeeDee Lamb (ankle) back in the lineup this week and now have Ryan Flournoy as a potential competitor for depth snaps. If nothing else, Turpin will have his familiar role as a return man on special teams and a gadget player on offense. Consistent snaps as the No. 3 receiver are far less certain, though it's something the Cowboys have toyed with a few times.