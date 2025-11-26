Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turpin (shoulder/illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Cowboys listed Turpin as a full participant after Wednesday's walk-through. He should be fine for his usual part-time role on offense while handling kick and punt returns.
More News
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Upgrades to limited Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: DNP on Monday's practice estimate•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Three touches on offense Sunday•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: No yardage on offense in Week 11•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Gains 13 total yards on offense•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Does little on five targets•