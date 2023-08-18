Turpin will be the Cowboys' primary kick returner this season, Nick Harris of the team's website reports.

"We have a Pro Bowl returner in Turp," special teams coordinator John Fassel said Thursday. "I think he's become a much better punt catcher, even though I think he was very good at it before. He's special, I envision him being even more special this year than he was last year." An electric performance from rookie Deuce Vaughn in camp and the preseason had created some buzz Turpin might be squeezed off the roster, but his spot appears secure. What's less clear is whether the 27-year-old will have a bigger role on offense this season after seeing only two targets and getting three carries on jet sweeps in 2022.