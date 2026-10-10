Turpin caught two of four passes for 22 yards during the Cowboys' 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday. He also returned one punt for 10 yards and added 127 yards on five kickoff returns, fumbling on one of them.

Right after the Buccaneers took a 21-10 lead midway through the third quarter, Turpin gave the ball right back to Tampa Bay on the ensuing kickoff after the ball was stripped from his hands, which led to a 41-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin eight plays later. Turpins receiving numbers were all season highs, though that was largely due to top wideout CeeDee Lamb leaving the game due to a quad bruise. Given the extra rest, Lamb is expected to play against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18, so most of Turpin's on-field impact will continue to come on special teams as a returner.