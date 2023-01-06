Turpin didn't practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Washington due to an illness.

Turpin landed on the injury report Friday as a non-participant with an illness, and his availability for Sunday's regular-season finale is now in jeopardy. If he doesn't suit up, Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb may be asked to handle more return opportunities, though Dallas likely wouldn't want to put two of its most important offensive weapons in too many of those situations with the playoffs looming.