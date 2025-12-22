Turpin (shoulder) is listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Turpin racked up an impressive 148 yards across six kickoff returns during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers, but he was otherwise limited to just four touches on offense, compiling 27 total yards. He'll have two more chances to upgrade to a full practice ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup against the Commanders.